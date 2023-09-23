▶️ Bend woman’s car stolen as it’s being warmed up

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As the temperatures drop and fall begins, Friday brought a reminder about the danger of leaving your car warming up in the morning.

A Bend woman said her car was stolen from in front of her apartment complex. It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the Larkspur neighborhood. Jessica Wrench says she watched as someone made of with her gold 2006 Honda Pilot.

“Thought I’ll go outside, start the car up a couple of minutes before leaving and take my daughter to school,” Jessica Wrench said. “Pass by the window to see my car being stolen.”

Police say officers actually saw Wrench’s car Friday morning and tried to stop it, but the driver got away.

Wrench said it’s a lesson learned.

“Don’t leave your cars running, Someone might come and see it and just take it,” she said.

If you see the car — a gold 2006 Honda Pilot with a flower sticker in the window — call Bend Police at the nonemergency dispatch number.