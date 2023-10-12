Bend, Caldera high schools unite in ‘pink out’ for coach battling breast cancer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A “pink out” was held inside the Bend High School gym Wednesday night in honor of a woman — an integral part of both schools — who is fighting breast cancer at age 23.

Both the Bend and Caldera high school volleyball programs wore all pink in honor of Kaci Cox. She’s an assistant volleyball coach at Bend High but also a counseling secretary at Caldera.

There were shirts and signs with “Kaci’s Fight Club” on them, along with flowers and cards for Kaci.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Kaci: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kacis-bump-in-the-road

RELATED: Fundraiser for 23-year-old with breast cancer held at ‘On Tap’