▶️ Caldera High School welcomes its first-ever senior class

Caldera High School in Bend welcomed its first-ever senior class on Thursday morning. The Class of 2024 celebrated by gathering on the football field to watch the sunrise.

“I‘m really excited to mostly make new traditions with the community that we’ve built at Caldera. I think it’s really strong and inclusive. I’m really excited to see what new memories and traditions we make here,” senior Kate Quinn said.

Caldera opened its doors to students in 2021 to nearly 700 freshmen and sophomores. That sophomore class now in their graduation year.

“I’ve been going to school with everybody for … a lot of them since elementary school. So I’m super excited. I fell super fortunate to be able to come back to school with all these people again,” senior and student body president Harrison Jennrich said.

It’s the beginning of a special year that comes with a range of emotions.

“I’m kinda sad but also really happy to see everyone after summer and meet new people again in this whole school year so, it’s fun that it’s my last time,” Quinn said.

The first senior class at Caldera High School is more than 250 strong.