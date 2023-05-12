Your input wanted on safer biking, pedestrian routes on Boyd Acres, Butler Mkt

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is looking for your input on safer biking and pedestrian routes on stretches of Boyd Acres and Butler Market Roads.

The city is hosting this online open house through May 22 to hear and review feedback on potential designs for portions of the two areas.

The goal: to make them a safe and low stress way of getting people to schools, parks and other destinations. The city is calling them “key routes.”

“Examples include off street multi-use paths, buffered, separated, raised and/or painted bike lanes, and widened sidewalks,” the city says on its website. “Creating key routes is one of many projects being supported by the $190 million voter approved general obligation transportation bond voters passed in November 2020.

The areas being looked at right now are Boyd Acres Road between Empire Avenue and Butler Market Road; and Butler Market between Boyd Acres and Brinson Boulevard.

Ideas include adding a buffer between bike lanes and traffic lanes on each side of the road; or installing two-way bike lanes on one side of the road. Grassy medians between the road and the sidewalk are also part of the possible design configurations.

Here is a map of future key routes being considered.