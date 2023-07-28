Police: Man arrested for arson after downtown Bend bush fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested Thursday after reports of someone trying to set a bush on fire in downtown Bend.

Michael James Behm, 45, of Bend is facing possible charges of second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief, according to Bend Police.

Officers responded to a call that a man was trying to set a bush on fire in the alley behind the Post Office Plaza building on NW Wall Street. The fire spread to an exterior wall before firefighters could put it out.

Bend Police said witnesses reported the man left the scene and hid nearby. Officers found him and found he had lighters in his front pocket.

