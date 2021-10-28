Bend PD: Burglary suspect rams police car, arrested on multiple charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man suspected in a business burglary and was able to escape police last week was arrested Wednesday in a grocery store parking lot after ramming into a patrol car while trying to get away.

Lt. Juli McConkey said 29-year-old Brenden Camirand was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and taken to St. Charles for an evaluation.

Once he’s released will be jailed on more than a dozen charges including first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and attempted assault on a police officer.

The case started on Oct. 20th when police responded to a burglary in the 2600 block of NE Twin Knolls.

Several items had been stolen from a business, McConkey said, and police used video surveillance to identify Camirand as the suspect.

On Oct. 22nd, police were called to the 200 block of SE 3rd St. as Camirand was on the scene in a vehicle.

Once the officer arrived and tried to stop Camirand, he sped out of the parking lot, eluding the officer. The officer did not pursue.

Then on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., officers were aware that Camirand was in the parking lot of the south Highway 97 Albertson’s.

Camirand arrived in the parking lot and while he was walking away from the vehicle, officers tried to make contact with him.

McConkey said Camirand ran back to the vehicle and officers were able to box him in, so he could not leave.

Camirand was able to get into his vehicle and he rammed a police vehicle trying to get away, McConkey said.

Police K-9 Vegas and his handler Officer Ruben Jenkin were on the scene to help in arresting Camirand.

Camirand eventually came out of the vehicle where he was arrested and taken to St. Charles for an evaluation.

There were no injuries reported to officers or Camirand.

Both vehicles had damage to them.

Through the investigation officers learned, the vehicle Camirand was in was reported stolen from a northeast business on August 20th.

Multiple items were inside the vehicle to include two loaded firearms, McConkey said.

Camirand will be charged with: