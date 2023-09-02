▶️ Bend’s Burger Friday guy celebrates one year of social media burger reviews

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend man who has been eating cheeseburgers every Friday for a year and posting about it on social media has gained a fan following. And on this Friday, he reached a milestone.

“This is one year. This is my 53rd week of going out for a hamburger,” Josh Cordell said when we caught up to him.

Believe it or not, Cordell’s inspiration for Burger Fridays was to cut down on his burger intake.

“Decided to do one burger a week. Just limit it to one burger a week. Because I was having I was having more than one burger a week,” Josh said.

But when Josh decided he would post a one-minute video about his burger escapades on Facebook and Instagram, everything changed.

“I’ll post on social media and ask for burger suggestions and I get tons of suggestions all over Oregon,” Josh said.

All of sudden Burger Fridays was born. As the weeks and burgers ticked by, Cordell’s social media following began to grow and people began to notice the burger guy in public.

“Didn’t recognize who they were and they just yelled out the window ‘Burger Friday!’ And I was like, ‘Yes, let’s go,'” Josh said.

Now on the one year anniversary of Burger Fridays, Josh returned to Dandy’s — a Bend staple.

As for the future, there’s no end in sight.

“I kind of want to keep going. So I haven’t had my cholesterol checked lately. I probably should do that before I commit to another year of burgers. But I think the plan right now is Burger Friday from now ’til infinity,” Josh said.