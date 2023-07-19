Small brush fire along Bend Parkway human caused, firefighters say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire investigators say a small brush fire that burned just off Highway 97 near Empire Avenue Tuesday afternoon was human caused. It was quickly put out by firefighters as winds threatened to push it.

Here are the details from Bend Fire and Rescue:

Bend Fire units and Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) units were on scene of a brush fire, first called in at 5:25 p.m., just off of the north bound lane of the parkway just south of the Empire exit.

The fire was quickly knocked down by multiple units with ODF units first on scene and limiting fire spread to .36 acres in size.

The fire started in natural vegetation area just off of the parkway between the railroad tracks and the parkway.

Units first on scene saw fire rapidly growing and advancing to the south by winds approximately 10mph.

The fire was confined to natural vegetation and no structures were damaged. The fire is determined to be human caused and is currently under investigation.

The City of Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone of the hot and dry conditions, currently in Central Oregon, and to be mindful of potential items that could ignite fires in the area.