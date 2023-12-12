▶️ Celebrity chef from Bend opening new restaurant at old Walt Reilly’s

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey of Food Network and Bravo fame, who grew up in Central Oregon, is opening a new steakhouse on the site of the old Walt Reilly’s in west Bend.

What can customers expect from the Hawkeye and Huckleberry Lounge?

“It’s more like modern cowboy, right? It’s going to be your steaks that you love. Your ribeyes, your New Yorks, your fillets,” said Anthony Torres, executive chef and Malarkey’s business partner.

Malarkey’s brother, James, is also involved in the project, according to his publicist.

According to his website, Malarkey has created over 15 successful restaurant concepts and several of his restaurants are nationally acclaimed. He has starred in several popular TV shows, including ‘Top Chef All Stars,” “Cut Throat Kitchen” and “Chopped.”

Malarkey grew up on ranch in Tumalo.

“He went to Redmond High School. He went to elementary school right down the street here in Bend. So this is like his love letter to the area. This is him saying ‘I haven’t forgotten about where I grew up, and I don’t want you think that.’ This is his way of giving back, showing the community how he feels about them,” Torres said.

The restaurant is under construction and is expected to open sometime in early 2024.

Here is more from the restaurant’s publicist on what to expect when you walk inside:

Stepping into Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge under lighting reminiscent of the twinkling night sky, diners will be treated to a blend of exotic hot and cold dishes featuring venison, elk, boar, quail, Oregon’s wild caught salmon and trout, alongside more approachable items like wood fired pizzas and salads. Many dishes will see the kiss of flame, cooked in wood-fired ovens fueled by locally sourced wood from the Malarkey’s Rainbow Lake property. The Malarkeys even plan to cultivate their own hemp-finished beef at Brian’s mother’s ranch in Tumalo, and will import Wagyu from Japan and Grain Fed Beef from Montana.

Bringing together a team of friends and longtime colleagues, Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge has called on Heylen Thienes, founder of Bend-based design firm Tricorn Black, to transform the space into a wonderland for the modern outdoors person. The lively bar and lounge will be the ideal setting for a quick bite and drink after a day on the mountain or a cast in the river. Leaning into the glamping aesthetic, large canvas tents will be available for private special occasion bookings as well as sprawling tables for group and family dining. Additional elements in the space will include a birchwood stage for live music, a seasonal outdoor patio with a ‘Kids Camp’ area, a live fire for roasting s’mores and plenty of room to roam. By the fire in the winter months and under the stars on summer nights, the space ultimately strives to be a gathering place for the community of Bend, including families, couples, groups and anyone who loves Oregon as much as the Malarkeys do.