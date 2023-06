by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Poochella ‘Best in Show’ Dog Pageant took place at Bend Brewing Company Sunday.

‘The Downtown Dogs’ and their owners strutted their stuff. Certificates and prizes were awarded, but the big winner was a dog named Cheeto!

The Downtown Bend Business Association has been hosting the first ever Poochella event all month as a fun way to promote businesses and celebrate community.

All of these events are leading up to the Pet Parade on July 4th.