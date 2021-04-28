Bend Brewfest canceled for 2021; new dates set for May 2022

Bend Brewfest has canceled this year’s event due to COVID concerns and set a date for May 2022.

Beau Eastes, the marketing director for the Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater, said they just couldn’t figure out a way to where they felt comfortable putting it on this year.

“This allows us to figure out how to do it safely on a new day,” he said.

The Old Mill District sent out an email to subscribers in January with tentative August dates for the 2021 festival, with the caveat “as we learned in 2020, things can change.”

The new dates – the second week in May – will keep those August dates open for potential big-name concerts, Eastes said.

“The May thing is going to be really cool,” he said. “The weather might be unpredictable but Central Oregonians are hearty and it’ll be a really fun way to launch summer in Bend.”

Typically, the Brewfest involves more than 1,000 volunteers pouring hundreds of different types of beers to some 40,000 people.

Breweries often create special beers for the event so letting them know about the schedule change now was important, Eastes said.

It’s also an event many people plan vacations around, so they wanted to alert the public as soon as possible.