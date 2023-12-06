Bend Brewfest returning to Hayden Homes Amphitheater in 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Brewfest will return in 2024, heading back to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater for the first time in five years. The Old Mill District announced the craft beer event will be held Oct. 3-5, 2024.

The event was held at the amphitheater through 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned last year on the east side of the Deschutes River behind the Old Mill shops while the amphitheater was being renovated.

The event was postponed again in 2023 after organizers decided to wait until the amphitheater could hold it again.

The Old Mill said the three-day event has been attended by more than 40,000 fans and included more than 70 vendors serving beer, wine, ciders, hard seltzers and more.

The Bend Brewfest will also continue donating to local organizations. The Old Mill says Brewfest has generated more than $100,000 for local non-profits since the event launched in 2002.

More details, including the brewery application process, will be coming soon at BendBrewfest.com.