Bend Brewfest 2023 postponed; Organizers want it at amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sorry, beer aficionados. The 2023 Bend Brewfest is being postponed. Organizers say they want to wait until it can be held once again in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The Brewfest was typically held at the amphitheater before the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in last May, but was held on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while some parts of the amphitheater were under construction.

The amphitheater is set to undergo a third phase of upgrades this winter and spring.

“We loved the turnout last year and are so thankful we could all get back together again,” said Bend Brewfest marketing director Beau Eastes in a statement. “But to be able to put on the kind of brew festival guests want, we need to wait until it can return to the amphitheater.”

Organizers did not give a date for when the festival may take place.

