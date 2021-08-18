Bend breweries take top prizes in Craft Beer Marketing Awards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crux Fermentation, 10 Barrel Brewing, and Worthy Brewing just landed top prizes in the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The worldwide competition recognizes the best in artwork, design and retail marketing efforts, presenting 196 awards to brewers, designers and marketing agencies.

Crux Fermentation took a Platinum Crushie award for Best Bottle Design in the 22-26oz category for one of the bottles in their “Gypsy Coolship” series.

10 Barrel Brewing took a Platinum Crushie award for Best Merchandise Design in the “Sustainable or Innovative” category.

Worthy Brewing took a Gold Crushie award for Coolest Taproom.

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” CBMAs Co-Founder Jim McCune said.

“Our panel of over 300 judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year,” Co-Founder Jackie DiBella added. “The difference between winners came down to a quarter of a point in some cases – it was a tough competition!”

There were 14 wins in the state of Oregon, including three from Newport, five from Portland, two from Milwaukie, and one from Eugene.

The full list of Oregon winners can be seen below:

Crux Fermentation Bend, OR, USA BEST BOTTLE DESIGN / 22 – 26OZ Platinum

Rogue Ales & Spirits Newport, OR, USA BEST BOTTLE DESIGN / 22 – 26OZ Gold

Rogue Ales & Spirits Newport, OR, USA BEST CAN DESIGN / 8 – 15OZ Gold

Sally Morrow Creative Portland, OR, USA BEST CAN DESIGN / 8 – 15OZ Gold

Sally Morrow Creative Portland, OR, USA BEST CAN DESIGN / 16 – 20OZ Platinum

Hoptown Handles Milwaukie, OR, USA BEST TAP HANDLE DESIGN / SUSTAINABLE Platinum

Hoptown Handles Milwaukie, OR, USA BEST TAP HANDLE DESIGN / SUSTAINABLE Global

Sally Morrow Creative Portland, OR, USA BEST LOGO DESIGN / UNIQUE Platinum

Sally Morrow Creative Portland, OR, USA MERCHANDISE DESIGN /CREATIVE LINE platinum

Rogue Ales & Spirits Newport, OR, USA MERCHANDISE DESIGN /CREATIVE LINE Gold

10 Barrel Brewing Bend, OR, USA BEST MERCHANDISE DESIGN / SUSTAINABLE platinum

Ninkasi Brewing Company Eugene, OR, USA WILD CARDS / MOST CREATIVE SIGNAGE Gold

Worthy Brewing Bend, OR, USA WILD CARDS / COOLEST TAPROOM Gold

Branding Brews Podcast Portland, OR, USA WILD CARDS / BEST BEER-RELATED PODCAST Gold

A wide range of entries were received from every region of the world. All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites’ 2021 Winners Gallery (https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-winners-gallery/)