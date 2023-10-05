▶️ Breakfast Club restaurant in Bend is ‘retiring’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After 21 years, a Bend food staple on NE Greenwood Avenue is coming to an end.

The Breakfast Club restaurant is closing for good on Saturday. Or as the owner said on Facebook, they are “retiring.”

“Thank you to all my loyal customers. I really appreciate all customers that walked through that door. We all have so many memories at The Breakfast Club. Thank you to all my vendors. Thank you “D” for everything you have done for me and my family. You are the best cook ever. Thank you to my two Beautiful Hard working girls. Thank you to my two wonderful girls for having my back with everything we do in life,” the owner wrote.

The Breakfast Club is open from 6:00 – 11:30 a.m. each day.

