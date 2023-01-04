Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering female’s bedroom

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home.

Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.

Police say callers reported people running down the street and screaming. Residents reported someone entered the home through a back door and had been inside for an unknown amount of time.

One of the residents reported the intruder entered her bedroom, threatened her and her roommates and touched her without consent, police said.

RELATED: Bend Police make 8 DUII arrests during New Year’s weekend

RELATED: Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

The residents chased the intruder out of the home and got into an altercation before the person got away, but not before the residents were able to get a description of a white male in his mid-20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie and a backpack.

At about 2:56 a.m. Wednesday, a resident of a home in the 1600 block of SE Virginia Road called to report an unknown man was in his backyard and looking through windows. The resident was not home at the time, but was watching online from his surveillance camera.

Bend Police say they found a suspect in the Wednesday incident, who they identified as 26-year-old Dakota Willis of La Pine, and took him into custody.

Police say they have determined Willis was also responsible for the Tuesday break-in. He also has an in-state felony warrant for his arrest.

Willis was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of Burglary, Harassment, Menacing, Sex Abuse, Criminal Trespass and Felony Warrant.

Police are also asking residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage during the nighttime hours of Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 to see if Willis was involved in any additional crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference the above case numbers.