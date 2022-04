by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Scottie Scheffler, the World’s No. 1-ranked golfer, won The Masters on Sunday afternoon in Augusta, Ga..

It was kind of a big deal.

But just one week ago a Central Oregonian placed third at Augusta National – and he’s just 12-years-old.

Owen Greenough now has his own green jacket dreams after his performance at the National Drive, Chip and Putt Championships, and a fist bump from golf’s biggest star.