Police: Bend man who made threat with bow and arrow arrested

A man who police say threatened another person with a bow and arrow was arrested in Bend Thursday morning. The incident led to a hotel being locked down.

Bend Police say officers responded to a report around 10:25 a.m. of a man threatening to kill someone behind the Best Western Plus on Grandview Drive north of Cooley Road. The hotel went into lockdown as a result.

Police say people camping in the area of Clausen Drive reported the suspect, identified as Dalyn Albert Olsen, and and victim had been arguing. The victim allegedly threatened Olsen.

That’s when, police say, Olsen, 36, went to his encampment nearby and grabbed a bow and arrow, then returned.

Olsen allegedly pointed the bow and arrow at the victim and made threats before going back to his encampment, police said.

Olsen was arrested and was taken to Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.