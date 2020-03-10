▶️ Bend bookstore helping out shut-ins cautious of COVID-19

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

If COVID-19 fears are keeping you at home, a Bend bookstore is willing to come to you.

“It’s maybe a way to still, if you are isolated, to stay connected to the community,” said Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe Owner Tom Beans.

Specifically, Dudley’s says it’ll deliver to customers who are more susceptible to COVID-19.

Which according to the CDC are those over the age of 60 and individuals with underlying health problems.

The Bend bookshop took to Facebook Saturday posting that they are “more than happy” to deliver books within the greater Bend and Tumalo area.

“Dudley’s has really become kind of a community hub for a lot of people, and there’s a fair bit of those customers who fit those guidelines,” Beans said. “So I’d certainly understand that they wouldn’t want to come downtown, where there’s a lot of people, or come into the store. If it means they’re going to get sick, that’s probably not worth it. So how can we work together?”

And books aren’t the only thing Dudley’s is willing to deliver.

“You know, if someone again is stuck at home and they run out of coffee beans, I mean that would be horrible,” he said. “I would hate to be stuck at home without coffee, so we’d be happy to deliver beans as well.”

Beans says this offer is about customers, not not about cashing in on COVID-19.

But it also doesn’t hurt to plan ahead.

“For small businesses, if things do get bad, what does that mean? And how do you remain viable, be able to stay open once we get to the other side of this,” he said. “So it’s by no means a business decision, but I think we all, small business owners, need to keep that in mind too.”

Beans says he wants to keep customers safe and healthy. But that doesn’t mean anyone has to be without their books.

“Netflix is going to be big, and of course people are going to be doing plenty of reading,” he said. “So again, seemed like the right thing to do just to let people know that they can still get books.”