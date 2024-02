by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you want to take your outdoors event to the next level, this group has just the thing for you.

Bend Boho Popup Picnics will plan and setup everything for an unforgettable experience. Whether it’s outside in Drake Park, or in your backyard, these events can happen anywhere.

Megan Sinclair sat down with Shawn Zettle to learn what makes these popup picnics that much more special.

You can learn more on their website.