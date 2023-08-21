Do you know these goats? DCSO looking for their owner.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the owner of two young male Boer goats.

The sheriff’s office said they were found near the Dickey Road and Erickson Road area of east Bend Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference incident number 23-46327.

