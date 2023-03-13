3 Bend schools placed in Secure after bobcat sighting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three west Bend schools were placed into a precautionary Secure mode Monday afternoon after a bobcat sighting in the area.

An alert sent out at 1:50 p.m. indicated the Secure was initiated at Summit High School, Pacific Crest Middle School and Miller Elementary as a precaution. It was lifted about 21 minutes later.

All three schools are located next to each other in the triangle between NW Crosby Drive, NW Skyliners Road and NW Mount Washington Drive.

Secure means nobody can enter or exit, but classes continue as normal.

