▶️ City of Bend seeking people to join advisory boards, committees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is looking for people to fill upcoming openings on its various boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups.

The following is a press release from the City of Bend with the details:

Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has a number of Council-appointed boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or City administrative staff. There are several openings coming up. Applications are being accepted for the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Budget Committee, Environment and Climate Committee, Human Rights and Equity Commission, the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance and the Planning Commission. Visit www.bendoregon.gov/committees.

Bend Economic Development Advisory Board

This group provides input to the Bend City Council on economic development and business issues and initiatives. The board seeks to provide broad representation from representatives of local key industries. Members work closely with the City’s economic development partners including the Chamber of Commerce, EDCO, Visit Bend, East Cascades Works, and the Small Business Development Center at COCC. Visit the bendoregon.gov/BEDAB webpage.

The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board is seeking one member for a three-year term. Members may be reappointed for an additional three-years at the conclusion of their first term. Contact: Ben Hemson, Business Advocate, 541-388-5529, bhemson@bendoregon.gov

Budget Committee

The committee is comprised of the six City Councilors and one Mayor and an equal number of community members. The committee receives the City Manager’s proposed biennial budget and budget message which explains the proposed budget and significant changes in the City’s financial position. The Budget Committee may make additions or changes to the proposed budget and will approve the document and forward it to City Council for adoption. The primary meetings for the Budget Committee are generally held every other year in May before the beginning of each biennium period. The next biennium period is 2023-2025. Visit the Budget Committee webpage.

The Budget Committee is seeking two members – one for an initial three-year term and one for an initial four-year term. Members may be reappointed for an additional four years at the conclusion of their first term. Contact: Janette Townsend, Finance Director, 541-323-8559, jtownsend@bendoregon.gov

Environment and Climate Committee

This group provides input and recommendations to the City Council on topics related to environmental stewardship, oversees implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan (adopted in December 2019), and provides a venue for input and evaluation of City policies and actions relating to stewardship of natural resources and the environment. Visit the Environment and Climate Committee webpage.

The Environment and Climate Committee is recruiting two new members for terms beginning January 2023. Contact: Cassie Lacy, Senior Management Analyst, 541-323-8587, clacy@bendoregon.gov

Human Rights and Equity Commission

This group will ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people and communities in Bend have equal access to City programs and services, representation in City decision-making, and a venue to raise concerns and complaints about discrimination. Visit the Human Rights and Equity Commission webpage at bendoregon.gov/hrec.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission will be recruiting four new members for both two- and four-year terms. Contact: Mickie Derting, Interim Equity Department Director, 541-316-9935, mderting@bendoregon.gov.

Neighborhood Leadership Alliance

This group provides a direct and continuing means for neighborhood association constituent participation and input to the City Council from a neighborhood and community perspective. Visit the Neighborhood Alliance webpage: bendoregon.gov/nla.

The NLA is recruiting for a representative for the Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association to begin immediately. Those interested in applying for the committee should first verify that they live or own a business in Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association by using the online map found at bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods. Applications will be shared with the Neighborhood Association board for consideration. The Neighborhood Association board will follow up with applicants and provide their appointment recommendations to the Mayor and City Council. Contact: Makayla Oliver, Community Relations Manager, 541-323-8571, moliver@bendoregon.gov.

Planning Commission

This group is the appointed citizen body that provides recommendations to the City Council on land use policies; makes land use decisions on planning applications; and provides a public forum for community values, visioning and strategic thinking in long range planning. Visit bendoregon.gov/planningcommission for more information.

The Planning Commission will be recruiting at least one new Commissioner for a term that will begin in January of 2023. Contact: Colin Stephens, Director, 541-693-2119, cstephens@bendoregon.gov

How to apply to a committee:

Fill out the online advisory committee application form at www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applicants can also come to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Please contact Robyn Jones to set up an appointment at 541-323-8575 or rojones@bendoregon.gov.

Applications are due by end of day, Oct. 31, 2022.

Appointments will be determined based on the Council’s availability and upcoming meeting agendas.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/committees.

Stipends:

Earlier this summer, the Bend City Council approved the creation of a stipend program for City advisory board, committee and commission members. This will expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and lower barriers to engagement. The program would provide members of permanent City advisory boards, committees, and commissions with a stipend of $40 per meeting, not to exceed $500 a year per person. This stipend covers assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses.