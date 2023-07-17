▶️ Bend Boarding Babes take vibrant fun to Central Oregon waterways

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you were out on the river Sunday evening, you might have stumbled across a large group of paddleboarders making the most of the hot weather.

The Bend Boarding Babes is a group of paddleboarders of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Organizer Cady Lindsey says the babes have had several events this summer, and bolster more than 550 members. Their latest event was Sunday night on the Deschutes River near the old mill district.

The babes even have their own brand, fit with all types of merch.

“It seems as though the 80’s and Barbie vibe is in full force, and my brand follows with that cute and vibrant fun,” Lindsey said. “It’s just like our meet-ups.”

They also have selected events called “Boarding Babes with Dudes” where the bros can tag along as well. Lindsey says babes looking to get involved can join the Bend Boarding Babes Facebook group.

“Go paddling, meet some chicks, have a good time,” she said.