▶️ Bend Blockbuster hosts ‘Mr. Humanity’ $100,000 challenge block party

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The last Blockbuster on Earth in Bend hosted a block party event Friday, partnering with YouTuber Anthony Mattera — known as Mr. Humanity — for a so-called $100,000 challenge.

The event claimed that people could win cash by participating in trivia games like trying to crack open a safe by guessing its code, or a dice game.

There were also booths with local organizations like Saving Grace and the Humane Society of Central Oregon for visitors to check out.

