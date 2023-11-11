▶️ Bend hair salon giving free haircuts to veterans Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

To honor the veterans of Central Oregon, Bishops Cuts / Color in downtown Bend is giving free haircuts to veterans Saturday.

“A lot of times them just coming in and getting their haircut makes them feel good about themselves. And that’s literally the least, the very least we can do for them,” Bishops manager Rio said.

Veterans who want a free haircut Saturday can make an appointment or walk in.

Bishops is located at 130 NW Oregon Avenue, across Gasoline Alley from U.S. Bank. It’s open Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

