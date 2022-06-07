▶️ First weekend of Bend bike sharing service brings littering concerns

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Traffic, gas prices, expensive ride sharing services. There’s plenty of reasons to not travel by car.

This past weekend, Bendites were introduced to a shared electric bike system called Bird Bikes.

“We deployed about 200 bikes city-wide and we had just under 200 rides for the weekend which I think is a pretty good first number,” said Tobias Marx, the Parking Services Division Manager for the City of Bend.

Bird, specializing in e-bikes and e-scooters, entered a two-year pilot program to bring the bikes to Bend.

“I think the hope is that we can really expand it city wide, especially on the east side to really have a fine alternative for people to get around but also to create an equity based transportation option for people,” Marx said.

“The hatred comes from areas where they get littered inappropriately across sidewalks, in gardens, etc., creating an eyesore,” said one Reddit comment.

A reply to that comment states they’ve seen similar bike littering in other cities. The responder advised people to wait and see how the Bend addition plays out.

“I got like one email over the weekend from somebody where there was a bike left somewhere in a street somewhere,” Marx said.

The city’s page on the Bike Share program encourages riders not to block sidewalks or building entrances and park near bike racks if possible. It does not address discarded bikes in places like yards or parks.

However, Bird is attempting a solution.

“So they’re creating their own little business here in Bend and their only job is to maintain Bird,” Marx said “To maintain the bikes, moving them around, redeploying them, resetting them.”

According to the city, Bird’s team will pick up discarded bikes 30 minutes after a report is filed.

Bird’s email for lost bikes is hello@bird.co and the phone number is 866-205-2442.

“So we can expect it might be new, it might be different, but I think we’re heading in a good direction here,” Marx said.

Bird did not comment directly on any littering issues.

“We have been encouraged by ridership since we began rolling out our shared Bird e-bike program in Bend over the weekend,” a Bird spokesperson said.

If you do see a Bird bike that may be out of place, the city encourages you to report it as soon as possible.