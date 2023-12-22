▶️ Bend’s e-bike sharing program will continue despite Bird bike’s bankruptcy

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend’s e-bike sharing pilot program will continue, despite the fact that the company that owns the bikes has filed for bankruptcy. Bird Global announced Wednesday it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection so it can restructure its finances.

Bird Global is the owner of the blue Bird bikes that people can rent and ride all over Bend. Central Oregon Daily News checked with the city to confirm continuation of the program despite the parent company’s financial difficulties.

Bankruptcy filings don’t normally bode well for a company. But, for now, the City of Bend is happy with Bird and the e-bike sharing program.

“The city is aware. The communication we’ve had from Bird is it’s a financial restructure on their end. We don’t know all the details of that,” said David Abbas, Director of Transportation and Mobility for the city “Of our interests here, there’s no expected impacts to operations. They are not planning on going out of business.”

Bird has 250 e-bikes in its Bend rental fleet. The bikes cost $1 to unlock and 45 cents-per-minute to ride, which partially explains why people leave them all over town.

“It’s very successful,” Abbas said. “In the first six months, we had over 25,000 rides covering more than 34,000 miles. Average trip was 1.3 miles per ride.”

According to Bird, Bend is one of the electric transportation company’s most successful markets.

Bend city officials like the transportation options the e-bike rental service provides to the community and are considering making it a permanent program.

“The city views it as a successful program and hopes to see it continue,” Abbas said.

Bird says it will operate as usual during the restructuring, maintaining the same service for its riders and upholding its commitments to partner cities, fleet managers, and employees.