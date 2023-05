by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A celebration of life was held Tuesday honoring a visionary, founder and friend of the Bend community.

Bill Smith is known as the founder and developer of the Old Mill District as we know it today. His friends and people from the community were in attendance and many spoke at the event to remember Bill at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

