Bend approves funding for bicycle route safety signs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council approves funding to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

The council unanimously voted to allocate $122,000 to a Portland-based company for the city’s bicycle wayfinding and branding project.

The goal is to create signs and markings to clearly guide users along preferred bicycle routes.

The council also approved $424,000 for planning on the Olney Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvement Project near downtown.

