Big Sky bike park in Bend is officially open

The new bike park at Big Sky Park in east Bend officially opened Monday, the Bend Park and Recreation District announced.

The park has these new features, according to BPRD:

Pump Track: The smooth, permeable asphalt surface pump track is designed so riders do not need to pedal. Riders use their legs to generate momentum with up and down body movements to “pump” around the rollers and over the berms they encounter on the track.

Learning Area: The learning area is designed for less experienced riders to develop skill and confidence on smaller, less technical versions of features found in other parts of the bike park.

Skills Course: The natural surface skills course contains a variety of ride-over features for bikers to develop technical skills, gain physical strength on their bike and build confidence riding. Features include logs, ramps and drops and the one-way, counterclockwise course is designed with a bypass route around each feature for riders who do not want to attempt them.

Singletrack Trails: The singletrack trails are narrow, natural surface trails that travel through the park and include some rock obstacles with bypass routes around more difficult features. The trails are also used by pedestrians and runners. Class 1 & 2 e-bikes are also allowed on singletrack trails; Class 3 e-bikes and all other motorized vehicles and toys are not allowed.

Trials Area: Observed Trials is a discipline of mountain biking in which the rider attempts to pass through an obstacle course without setting foot to the ground. Riders can test bike handling and control skills with the obstacles in this course.

Future amenities will include a slopestyle terrain park with start tower and a sessions zone.

Bikes considered “suitable” for the park include mountain bikes, BMX bikes, trials bikes, children’s scoot bikes and most standard human-powered bikes, including adaptive bikes.

BPRD says the skills course and the singletrack trails were built to include access for adaptive riders.

The project also provides more parking and access from Hamby Road in addition to the main entrance at Neff Road.

A reminder from BPRD: Helmets are required by Oregon law for those under 16. The park is not supervised and those riding there do so at their own risk.

BPRD is asking people not to use the bike park in muddy conditions. Dogs are not allowed in the bike park.

A formal opening celebration will be held June 9 from 4-7 p.m.