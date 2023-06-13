▶️ Security video shows Bend Big O Bagels burglary

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A burglar was spotted on security video taking money from a Big O Bagels store in Bend Sunday.

It happened before staff arrived for work at the location at 1032 NW Galveston Avenue.

Video shows the burglar appears to be bald. The burglar was wearing a green jacket and gray shirt and had a mask or bandana over their face.

A store official says a small amount of money was taken.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Deadly motorcycle crash: Redmond PD asks people to check surveillance video

RELATED: Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market burglary suspect

Bend Police are investigating.

“We want to thank the Bend Police Department for their help investigating this incident. We are fortunate to have an amazing team that was ready to open the store only a few hours after the burglary occurred. Big-O-Bagels’ goal is to serve our wonderful customers delicious bagels everyday (even right after a pesky burglary if need be),” Noël Reiner said in a statement from Big O Bagels.