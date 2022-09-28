Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday.

A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire.

Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated.

Bend Fire and Rescue said thanks to the quick action of the roofers calling 911, firefighters were able to get there fast and keep damage to a minimum, allowing businesses to open back up.

Roof repairs will now take a couple of days.

