▶️ Gnomes and more spotted running through Drake Park Saturday afternoon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Runners, walkers and beer enthusiasts, some all dressed up, lined Brooks Street Saturday for the annual 2023 Bend beer run.

They took a 5k loop through Drake Park and stopped at four beer stations along the way.

Bonus prizes were awarded to participants in the best costume.

The finish line was at the Little Woody event at the Des Chutes Historical Museum.

