Bear Creek, 27th Street Improvement open house next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend will host an open house next week to discuss the Bear Creek and 27th Street Improvements project. Several concept designs are under consideration for traffic, bike lanes and sidewalk use.

The city says the project will include:

A roundabout at the intersection of Bear Creek Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard

Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard Walking and biking improvements along Bear Creek Road between Cessna Drive and the eastern urban growth boundary

Road between Cessna Drive and the eastern urban growth boundary Walking and biking improvements along 27th Street between Reed Market Road and Highway 20

Further walking and biking improvements are planned to make a trail connection between the 15th Street and Bear Creek Road roundabout and the Coyner Trail.

The open house is Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5-7 p.m. at Bend Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th Street.

For those who cannot attend, the open house information and survey is available online at bendoregon.gov/bearcreek27th. The public can leave their thoughts by completing the online survey by December 26.

