Artist creating 2 new murals at Beach Hut Deli in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Downtown Bend is getting two new murals.

Beach Hut Deli on Brooks Street is the home to the works of art. The assignment for muralist Monica Milligan this week is to bring the beach vibes to Bend.

“Really the idea behind this design was to really create some vibrancy. So when people walk up from the waterfront or are walking across the walkway here, they’ll be able to have something that’s eye catching, moving,” Milligan said.

She mostly uses spray paint and acrylic paint for her pieces.

The murals are expected to be finished by Friday, facing the alley. Beach Hut is located between Wall Street and Brooks Street,

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: ‘Explore Prinevelle’ billboard typo may be tourism blessing in disguise

RELATED: New Downtown Bend mural is 1st in Oregon for national Greetings Tour project