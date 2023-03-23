Police: Bend man shot 6 times with BB gun; Taser, pepper spray used in arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they had to use pepper spray and a Taser to arrest a man they say is suspected of shooting another man six times with a BB gun.

Police claim the shooting victim, a 59-year-old man, walked into the Five Guys restaurant on NE Emerson Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was bloodied and said he’d been shot in the head.

Responding officers determined the man had been shot not only in the head, but the face, neck and hand at least six times, police said. He was taken to St. Charles with minor injuries.

RELATED: Man accused of stealing gun from unlocked pickup at Bend BottleDrop arrested

RELATED: Bend woman accused of DUII, stealing car that was left running

Police claim the victim had been at or near a tent in the area of NE 1st Street and Emerson Avenue. Police identified Drew Gannon Cook, 26, as the suspect, saying Cook had approached the victim and shot him.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they located Cook near NE 1st Street and Franklin Avenue. Police claim Cook ignored officers’ commands after he was told he was under arrest and continued to walk away.

Police also claim Cook physically resisted arrest and that officers used pepper spray and a Taser to take him into custody. A BB gun was allegedly found on him.

Cook was taken to Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.

Police say Cook is a a regular visitor of the Lighthouse Navigation Center on NE Second Street.