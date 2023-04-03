Debris burning prompts barn fire near Bend, fire department says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue says a property owner burning yard debris set their own barn on fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire Sunday on Skywagon Drive about nine miles east of Bend.

The fire was small enough for firefighters to control it quickly.

Investigators say the property owner was burning a pile of tumbleweeds near the barn and strong winds carried embers onto hay stored inside. Bend Fire said radiant heat to the metal siding of the pole barn spread the fire to the structural posts and items stored inside the barn.

Damage is estimated at about $6,000.