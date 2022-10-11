Wandering sheep found in Bend still waiting for her owner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Remember the Barbados sheep that was found wandering around northeast Bend last week?

That sheep is still in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office custody and her owner still has not been found.

DCSO provided an updated photo of the sheep, being housed in a pen.

The sheep was first spotted in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. on Oct 5.

The sheep is a female with a dark brown coat and black ears.

If this is your missing sheep, contact the Sheriff’s Office via the nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.