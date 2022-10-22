▶️ Wandering sheep found in Bend gets new home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The wayward sheep found wandering around Northeast Bend has found a home.

You might remember Bend Police picking up the Barbados Black Belly Sheep earlier this month.

After no one came forward to claim her, she went up for adoption.

On Friday, the sheep arrived at its furever home at Harmony Farm Sanctuary.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was there there as Strawberry the sheep settled into her new digs.

If you want to follow along on Strawberry’s transition from street to sanctuary, you can check out the rescue’s website.