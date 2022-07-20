Car strikes power pole on Baker Rd. in Bend, knocking out power

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A car hit a power pole on Baker Road near Highway 97 in Southwest Bend Wednesday afternoon, causing some people to lose power.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Baker Road and Apache Road.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said power lines were down. Pacific Power reported a number of outages in the area.

Bend Fire and Rescue had to put out a small brush fire at the scene.

There were no other details immediately released about how the crash happened or the condition of anyone in the vehicle.