by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A stolen backhoe from Bend was located 258 miles away in a small town in the middle of Washington state. But it’s not the distance that’s raising eyebrows. It’s the way the backhoe got there that law enforcement is saying is rather unique.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office believes it was likely driven all the way there — a trip that’s roughly about five hours by car.

“That would have been about a 10-hour ride for someone in that backhoe to bring it all the way back from Bend, Oregon, to Mattawa, Washington,” said Deputy Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen backhoe belongs to Bend-based Taylor NW. When deputies spotted it, they realized there was something out of place.

“Deputy sheriffs who were patrolling the south end of Grant County, Washington, noticed an out-of-place John Deere backhoe parked on property that is familiar to law enforcement,” Foreman said.

GPS tracking allowed deputies to see that the tractor had made its way to their county from Bend using public roads, highways and surface streets. The whole trip, the backhoe never reached a speed greater than 25 mph.

“We’ve had stolen vehicles that have been trucked in or towed in by another vehicle, but certainly not a backhoe that traveled what appears to be over public roadways at 25 miles an hour, Foreman said. “So this is the first time we’ve ever experienced that kind of theft.”

Foreman said arrests are pending and charges are likely.

“We can only assume that the person who stole the vehicle and drove it all the way back here had no idea that it was being tracked by GPS and that we could use that to press charges against them,” Foreman said.

Taylor NW has since retrieved its backhoe and returned it to Bend.