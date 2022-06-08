by Travis Pittman

The average price for gas in Bend crossed another milestone Wednesday, passing $5.50 per gallon. It now costs $2 more per gallon to fill up than it did a year ago.

The average for regular unleaded in Bend was $5.54 as of Wednesday, according to according to AAA. It crossed $5 just 3 1/2 weeks ago.

Diesel also continued to skyrocket, reaching $6.20 in Bend.

Wednesday’s unleaded price in Bend was 27 cents higher than a week ago and 70 cents in the past month.

The only gas station reported to be under $5 in Central Oregon, according to GasBuddy, is at the Safeway in Madras. But that was 10 hours prior to the posting of this story, so that may have changed. GasBuddy doesn’t report every gas station, so other stations may be selling for under $5.

Oregon’s average price for regular was $5.49 when rounded up Wednesday, an all-time high for the state.

Here are more average prices for various metros in Oregon, according to AAA. All are records, rounded to the nearest penny:

Albany: $5.41

Corvallis: $5.40

Eugene-Springfield: $5.51

Grants Pass: $5.61

Medford-Ashford: $5.52

Pendleton: $5.27

Portland: $5.53

Salem: $5.42

California reached $6.39 a gallon on Wednesday. Washington state was at $5.49 and Idaho was at $5.03.

The national average for regular is almost at $5, reaching $4.96 per gallon. At least 16 states plus the District of Columbia have gas prices above $5 per gallon for regular, with several others set to join them within days.

GasBuddy reported this week that demand is dropping — but so is inventory.

“It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a statement Monday. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”