Bend auto shop burglary leads to early morning arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was arrested early Friday morning after Crabtree Auto Body and Paint was burglarized, police said.

An alarm company informed Bend Police of a woman inside the shop at 917 SE Zeller Ln., claiming to be an employee, at around 4:30 a.m.

Officers went to the auto shop and found the front door and front window completely shattered, according to Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak.

With the help of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, they cleared the building and found 31-year-old Cynthia Ann Daws hiding inside.

She was arrested and booked at Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

– Burglary in the Second Degree

– Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

– Parole Violation