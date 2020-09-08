Bend auto repair shop destroyed by fire; authorities request nearby security video

A Bend auto repair shop was destroyed by fire Monday night, according to Bend Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire at Ron’s Body Shop at 912 SE Armour around 9:51 p.m.

First arriving crews found heavy fire coming through the roof of the main building, said Battalion Chief Trish Connolly.

The roof began to collapse soon after arrival and crews were evacuated from the building. Crews were on scene for several hours extinguishing the fire.

The roof collapse made it difficult to access all hot spots, Connolly said.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, the estimated building loss is $1 million. The content loss is estimated at $750,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bend Fire and Rescue ask that if any businesses in the vicinity of Ron’s body shop were able to capture video from their security camera from last evening to please contact Bend Fire.