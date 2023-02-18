Bend author holds book signing Saturday before making Hollywood pitch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon teacher and author is heading to Southern California to pitch her novel to Tinsel Town big wigs next week.

Tina Palecki has been invited to pitch her medieval fantasy novel, “The Night Child,” to Hollywood insiders. But before she leaves, she’ll be doing a book signing at Barnes and Noble in Bend Saturday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

And be sure to tune in on Tuesday, Feb. 21, as Central Oregon Daily News’ Eric Lindstrom sits down with Tina to talk all about her Hollywood pitch and the potential of her novel being turned into a feature film or television series.

