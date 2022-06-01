▶️ Bend attempted arson suspect arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(UPDATE: The principal of Pilot Butte Middle School said the school was NOT place in lockout as Bend Police had reported)

The search for a suspected arsonist in northeast Bend Wednesday morning lasted more than three hours before the man was found hiding under a car, police said.

Bend Police said they responded to reports just after 11 a.m. of a possible fire in the 1900 block of NE Red Rock Lane, a few blocks east of Canal Row Park. Someone reported seeing a man siphoning gasoline from a vehicle. The suspect, a 38-year-old Bend man, reportedly threw the gas into the back of a utility trailer.

Items in the trailer caught fire, police said, and the suspect took off running and disappeared into the backyard of a nearby home.

Police searched the area around a mother-in-law apartment, using a drone and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K9 as part of the search.

RELATED: Outdoor burning in parts of Deschutes Co. prohibited starting Wednesday

RELATED: Riverside campfires not allowed at these BLM locations starting June 1

About three hours later, police said they received reports of someone hiding under vehicles in the parking lot of Pinewood Apartments on NE Lotus Dr. The man left and Bend police searched the area.

Officers finally spotted the suspect hiding under a vehicle on Frank McClean Ct. and took him into custody, the department said. He was held on charges of reckless burning, disorderly conduct and attempted arson.