Asian food market Tomi Mart announces future Bend location

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s been rumored around town for a while, but there is now a confirmed location for an Asian food market in Bend.

Tomi Mart owners announced this week their market will be located on the corner of Reed Market Road and 3rd Street when it opens. It will be in the same shopping area as Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant and Okawa Steak House & Sushi.

“A massive THANK YOU to everyone who has stood by us since October 2022 when we first announced this idea that’s now one huge step closer to a reality,” the owners said on Facebook.

The owners are just starting the setup process and hope to open this spring.

“The grand opening is on the horizon, and we promise it’s going to be legendary!” the owners said.