Bend artisans’ space celebrates 11 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s part studio, part retail, and a whole lot of community at The Workhouse in Southeast Bend.

The space opened in March of 2012, as Bend was still reeling from the effects fo the The Great Recession.

“I had no idea of what to expect at the time,” said founder Cari Brown, “and I’m actually just like thrilled to reflect on the fact that it’s been 11 years since we’ve been here.”

The building houses seven artists who rent space and help run day to day operations on the retail side.

“For me it’s great because I have a place that I can work and I’m not just by myself,” said artist Marianne Prodehl.

She was setting stones in a ring as potential customs looked on. A common scene in a place that connects artists and patrons.

“I think that adds like in a way, even layers of sustainability, because when people purchase something from us, it’s usually something that’s going to become an heirloom for them. And that’s because of the connection they made to the person who was making it,” said Brown.

The shop also consigns work from over 60 artists from around Central Oregon and the state.

Brown says the importance of place like this is hard to quantify, going on to say “I know from growing up here and not having spaces like this it’s dire.”

Prodehl, who’s been here for a decade crafting artisan jewelry, summed up the importance saying, “It’s kinda like a family.”

To mark the anniversary the crew at The Workhouse are throwing a party on Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be food, drinks, storewide discounts, live music, and of course live painting.

The Workhouse is located at 50 SE Scott St in Bend.