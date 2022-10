by Scott Elnes

If you’ve come through downtown Bend in the past few decades, you’ve probably seen the statue known as “The Traveler” but affectionately called “Art” at the corner of Franklin & Wall.

But did you know that Art is actually married and has a child?

It’s the work of local photographer and curator of the “I Love Bend, OR” Facebook community, Jill Rosell.

In this edition of “Little Did I Know”, Meteorologist Scott Elnes sheds light on one of Bend’s most secret stories.